A car is seen wrapped into a light pole on Sunday, July 30, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call on Sunday, July 30.

The call came in around 12:55 a.m. and took EMS personnel to the Waikiki area on Diamond Head Road.

The incident involved a single motor vehicle that collided with poles.

According to EMS, five people were involved in the collision with all five being transported to a local area trauma hospital in serious but stable condition.

EMS said that the patients were an 18-year-old female, a 19-year-old female, a 19-year-old male, a 21-year-old male and a 22-year-old male.

Another incident occurred on Saturday, July 29 around 12:56 p.m. in which five other people were involved and transported to a local area hospital in serious condition.

According to EMS, the incident took place on Kamehameha Highway fronting Kualoa Ranch.

In this collision, there were multiple vehicles involved including a head on collision and Kamehameha Highway was closed in both directions while EMS responded and the Honolulu Police Department investigated.

Needless to say, be safe out there and mind the rules. A tragedy can strike at any time.