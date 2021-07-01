5 candidates submit applications for vacant House District 13 seat

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Five people have submitted applications for the now vacant House District 13 seat. The seat, which was previously held by Lynn DeCoite until her appointment to the Senate, represents Haʻikū, Hāna, Kaupō, Kīpahulu, Nāhiku, Pāʻia, Kahoʻolawe, Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi and Molokini.

The following candidates have submitted applications and met the requirements to be considered for inclusion on the final list of three names to be transmitted to the Governor:

Claire Kamalu Carroll of Hāna, Maui, who is a boardmember for the Hāna Community Association, Project Hoʻomana and Early Childhood Strategies Team 4 and the Soil and Water Conservation District of East Maui.

Linda Clark of Kaupō, Maui, who is President of the Kaupō Community Association and has served as a volunteer club leader for 4H.

Stacy Helm Crivello of Molokaʻi, who is a former County Councilmember and community advocate.

John-Bull English of Hāna, Maui, who is an Army veteran, farmer, advocate for students with learning disabilities and traditional Hawaiian hale and fishpond builder.

Barbara Haliniak of Molokaʻi, who is a small business owner and current President of the Molokai Island Foundation.

The 28 officers of the Democratic Party’s House District 13 Council will meet on Saturday, July 3 at 10 a.m. on Zoom to interview the applicants and vote on the three names who will be sent to the Governor. At the meeting, each eligible officer will be permitted to vote for up to three different candidates.

“The candidates are remarkably diverse and represent a variety of backgrounds. I commend them for putting themselves forward to serve this unique district. Each would serve their constituents well given their community involvement and interest in agriculture, quality jobs, and water issues, all of which are top of mind in House District 13,” said Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, Chairman of the Democratic Party of Hawaii.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Democratic Party of Hawaii’s Facebook page.

Once voting is complete, a public announcement will be made about the three names that will be transmitted. Governor David Ige has until Monday, August 16, to make an appointment from the list.