HONOLULU (KHON) – Cinephiles, get ready: the Hawai‘i International Film Festival (HIFF) 2023 Spring Showcase presented by Halekulani takes place from March 31 to April 6 at Consolidated Kahala Theaters.

The Spring Showcase is HIFF‘s annual ‘mini-festival’, showcasing a hana hou (encore) of five HIFF42 award-winning Made in Hawai‘i Shorts alongside 20 new feature films including several Hawai‘i premieres straight from Sundance.

“HIFF was honored to host the Hawai‘i premiere of ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ as the Opening Night Film for the 2022 HIFF Spring Showcase. A year later, this amazing film won a historic seven Oscars including Best Picture,” said Beckie Stochetti, Hawai‘i International Film Festival executive director.

This year, we are thrilled to open the Spring Showcase with the ‘hometown’ premiere of Hawai‘i resident Justin Chon (‘Big Bayou,’ upcoming ‘Chief of War’ starring Jason Momoa) with his latest directorial effort ‘Jamojaya,’ following its Sundance world premiere. This stunning film, shot entirely on O‘ahu, stars up-and-coming Asian rapper Rich Brian of 88 Rising. HIFF continues to highlight the best films from the Asian American cinema scene, as well as the most acclaimed films from Asia, the Pacific, and beyond.” Beckie Stochetti, Hawai‘i International Film Festival executive director.

The 2023 HIFF Spring Showcase presented by Halekulani marks a full return to a 100% in-theater festival.

“As an Academy Award® qualifying festival for short films, HIFF is excited to spotlight a HANA HOU short films showcase of HIFF42’s award-winners, one of them being an Oscar-nominated short,” said Anna Page, Director of Programming.

“Continuing the HIFF tradition of closing past festivals with anime maestro, Makoto Shinkai of ‘Weathering With You’ (2019) and ‘Your Name’ (2016), we close the 2023 HIFF Spring Showcase with his latest ‘Suzume’ and anticipate the same turnout for the newest film hailing him as the ‘new’ Hayao Miyazaki,” said Anderson Le, HIFF artistic director.

Filled with a selection of films from multiple genres and countries, the 2023 Spring Showcase highlights the very best in local, international and noteworthy cinema including:

A GUILTY CONSCIENCE

Hawai’i Premiere

Hong Kong SAR China 2023 | Cantonese w/English Subtitles | 135M

Director: Ng Wai-Lun

2-APR | 3:00PM | KAHALA

6-APR | 5:30PM | KAHALA



A MAN

Hawaii Premiere

Japan 2022 | Japanese w/English Subtitles | 121M

Director: Kei Ishikawa

1-APR | 6:00PM | KAHALA

4-APR | 8:15PM | KAHALA

AJOOMMA

Hawai’i Premiere

Singapore, South Korea 2022 | Chinese, Korean w/English Subtitles | 90M

Director: He Shuming

2-APR | 6:00PM | KAHALA

5-APR | 6:00PM | KAHALA

AND SO I’M AT A LOSS

Hawai’i Premiere

Japan 2022 | Japanese w/English Subtitles | 122M

Director: Daisuke Miura

2-APR | 2:15PM | KAHALA

5-APR | 5:30PM | KAHALA

CHEVALIER

Hawai’i Premiere

United States 2023 | English | 107M

Director: Stephen Williams

2 APR | 5:00PM | KAHALA



DAME VALERIE ADAMS: MORE THAN GOLD

U.S. Premiere

New Zealand 2022 | English | 90M

Director: Briar March

2-APR | 12:00PM | KAHALA



HANA HOU! HIFF42 Short Film Award Winners Shorts Program

Encore Presentation

Hawai’i, United States, Luxembourg 2022 | 88 min

Directors: Various

3-APR | 8:15PM | KAHALA



JAMOJAYA

Opening Night Film | Hawai’i Premiere

United States 2023 | English | 90M

Director: Justin Chon

31-MAR | 7:00PM



A scene from JAMOJAYA. Photo courtesy of HIFF

JOYLAND

Hawai’i Premiere

Pakistan, United States 2022 | Urdu, Punjabi w/English Subtitles | 127M

Director: Saim Sadiq

1-APR | 3:00PM, 4-APR | 5:30PM



JUDY BLUME FOREVER

Hawai’i Premiere

United States 2022 | English | 97M

Director: Davina Pardo, Leah Wolchok

1-APR | 1:00PM | KAHALA



LITTLE RICHARD: I AM EVERYTHING

Hawai’i Premiere

United States 2023 | English | 98M

Director: Lisa Cortés

3-APR | 8:00PM | KAHALA



MURU

United States Premiere

New Zealand 2022 | English | 104M

Director: Tearepa Kahi

2-APR | 8:00PM | KAHALA

5-APR | 8:15PM | KAHALA



NAM JUNE PAIK: MOON IS THE OLDEST TV

Hawaii Premiere

United States 2023 | English | 107M

Director: Amanda Kim

2-APR | 7:30PM | KAHALA



POLITE SOCIETY

Hawai’i Premiere

United Kingdom 2023 | English | 103M

Director: Nida Manzoor

1-APR | 5:45PM



A scene from POLITE SOCIETY. Photo courtesy of HIFF

RED, WHITE & BRASS

United States Premiere

New Zealand 2023 | English | 85M

Director: Damon Fepulea’i

1-APR | 3:30PM, 3-APR | 5:45PM



RICEBOY SLEEPS

Hawaii Premiere

Canada 2022 | English | 117M

Director: Anthony Shim

1-APR | 12:30PM | KAHALA

6-APR | 5:45PM | KAHALA



SISU

Hawaii Premiere

Finland 2023 | English, Finnish w/English Subtitles | 91M

Director: Jalmari Helander

1-APR | 8:15PM | KAHALA



SUZUME

Closing Night Film | Hawai’i Premiere

Japan 2022 | Japanese w/English Subtitles | 122M

Director: Makoto Shinkai

6-APR | 8:15PM

A scene from SUZUME. Photo courtesy of HIFF

THE NIGHT OWL

Hawaii Premiere

South Korea 2022 | Korean w/English Subtitles | 118M

Director: An Tae-jin

1-APR | 8:30PM | KAHALA

4-APR | 6:00PM | KAHALA



THE POINT MEN

Hawaii Premiere

South Korea 2023 | Korean w/English Subtitles | 108M

Director: Yim Soon-rye

3-APR | 6:00PM | KAHALA

5-APR | 8:00PM | KAHALA

Ticket Information:

All-Access Pass – $200 (General) / $180 (Member)

HIFF Supporter Pass – $400 (General) / $300 (Member)

General Admission – $14.00

General Admission (Military/Senior 62+/Student/Child) – $12.00

Day of Show – $15.00

