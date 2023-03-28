HONOLULU (KHON) – Cinephiles, get ready: the Hawai‘i International Film Festival (HIFF) 2023 Spring Showcase presented by Halekulani takes place from March 31 to April 6 at Consolidated Kahala Theaters.
The Spring Showcase is HIFF‘s annual ‘mini-festival’, showcasing a hana hou (encore) of five HIFF42 award-winning Made in Hawai‘i Shorts alongside 20 new feature films including several Hawai‘i premieres straight from Sundance.
“HIFF was honored to host the Hawai‘i premiere of ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ as the Opening Night Film for the 2022 HIFF Spring Showcase. A year later, this amazing film won a historic seven Oscars including Best Picture,” said Beckie Stochetti, Hawai‘i International Film Festival executive director.
This year, we are thrilled to open the Spring Showcase with the ‘hometown’ premiere of Hawai‘i resident Justin Chon (‘Big Bayou,’ upcoming ‘Chief of War’ starring Jason Momoa) with his latest directorial effort ‘Jamojaya,’ following its Sundance world premiere. This stunning film, shot entirely on O‘ahu, stars up-and-coming Asian rapper Rich Brian of 88 Rising. HIFF continues to highlight the best films from the Asian American cinema scene, as well as the most acclaimed films from Asia, the Pacific, and beyond.”Beckie Stochetti, Hawai‘i International Film Festival executive director.
The 2023 HIFF Spring Showcase presented by Halekulani marks a full return to a 100% in-theater festival.
“As an Academy Award® qualifying festival for short films, HIFF is excited to spotlight a HANA HOU short films showcase of HIFF42’s award-winners, one of them being an Oscar-nominated short,” said Anna Page, Director of Programming.
“Continuing the HIFF tradition of closing past festivals with anime maestro, Makoto Shinkai of ‘Weathering With You’ (2019) and ‘Your Name’ (2016), we close the 2023 HIFF Spring Showcase with his latest ‘Suzume’ and anticipate the same turnout for the newest film hailing him as the ‘new’ Hayao Miyazaki,” said Anderson Le, HIFF artistic director.
Filled with a selection of films from multiple genres and countries, the 2023 Spring Showcase highlights the very best in local, international and noteworthy cinema including:
- A GUILTY CONSCIENCE
Hawai’i Premiere
Hong Kong SAR China 2023 | Cantonese w/English Subtitles | 135M
Director: Ng Wai-Lun
2-APR | 3:00PM | KAHALA
6-APR | 5:30PM | KAHALA
- A MAN
Hawaii Premiere
Japan 2022 | Japanese w/English Subtitles | 121M
Director: Kei Ishikawa
1-APR | 6:00PM | KAHALA
4-APR | 8:15PM | KAHALA
- AJOOMMA
Hawai’i Premiere
Singapore, South Korea 2022 | Chinese, Korean w/English Subtitles | 90M
Director: He Shuming
2-APR | 6:00PM | KAHALA
5-APR | 6:00PM | KAHALA
- AND SO I’M AT A LOSS
Hawai’i Premiere
Japan 2022 | Japanese w/English Subtitles | 122M
Director: Daisuke Miura
2-APR | 2:15PM | KAHALA
5-APR | 5:30PM | KAHALA
- CHEVALIER
Hawai’i Premiere
United States 2023 | English | 107M
Director: Stephen Williams
2 APR | 5:00PM | KAHALA
- DAME VALERIE ADAMS: MORE THAN GOLD
U.S. Premiere
New Zealand 2022 | English | 90M
Director: Briar March
2-APR | 12:00PM | KAHALA
- HANA HOU! HIFF42 Short Film Award Winners Shorts Program
Encore Presentation
Hawai’i, United States, Luxembourg 2022 | 88 min
Directors: Various
3-APR | 8:15PM | KAHALA
- JAMOJAYA
Opening Night Film | Hawai’i Premiere
United States 2023 | English | 90M
Director: Justin Chon
31-MAR | 7:00PM
- JOYLAND
Hawai’i Premiere
Pakistan, United States 2022 | Urdu, Punjabi w/English Subtitles | 127M
Director: Saim Sadiq
1-APR | 3:00PM, 4-APR | 5:30PM
- JUDY BLUME FOREVER
Hawai’i Premiere
United States 2022 | English | 97M
Director: Davina Pardo, Leah Wolchok
1-APR | 1:00PM | KAHALA
- LITTLE RICHARD: I AM EVERYTHING
Hawai’i Premiere
United States 2023 | English | 98M
Director: Lisa Cortés
3-APR | 8:00PM | KAHALA
- MURU
United States Premiere
New Zealand 2022 | English | 104M
Director: Tearepa Kahi
2-APR | 8:00PM | KAHALA
5-APR | 8:15PM | KAHALA
- NAM JUNE PAIK: MOON IS THE OLDEST TV
Hawaii Premiere
United States 2023 | English | 107M
Director: Amanda Kim
2-APR | 7:30PM | KAHALA
- POLITE SOCIETY
Hawai’i Premiere
United Kingdom 2023 | English | 103M
Director: Nida Manzoor
1-APR | 5:45PM
- RED, WHITE & BRASS
United States Premiere
New Zealand 2023 | English | 85M
Director: Damon Fepulea’i
1-APR | 3:30PM, 3-APR | 5:45PM
- RICEBOY SLEEPS
Hawaii Premiere
Canada 2022 | English | 117M
Director: Anthony Shim
1-APR | 12:30PM | KAHALA
6-APR | 5:45PM | KAHALA
- SISU
Hawaii Premiere
Finland 2023 | English, Finnish w/English Subtitles | 91M
Director: Jalmari Helander
1-APR | 8:15PM | KAHALA
- SUZUME
Closing Night Film | Hawai’i Premiere
Japan 2022 | Japanese w/English Subtitles | 122M
Director: Makoto Shinkai
6-APR | 8:15PM
- THE NIGHT OWL
Hawaii Premiere
South Korea 2022 | Korean w/English Subtitles | 118M
Director: An Tae-jin
1-APR | 8:30PM | KAHALA
4-APR | 6:00PM | KAHALA
- THE POINT MEN
Hawaii Premiere
South Korea 2023 | Korean w/English Subtitles | 108M
Director: Yim Soon-rye
3-APR | 6:00PM | KAHALA
5-APR | 8:00PM | KAHALA
Ticket Information:
All-Access Pass – $200 (General) / $180 (Member)
HIFF Supporter Pass – $400 (General) / $300 (Member)
General Admission – $14.00
General Admission (Military/Senior 62+/Student/Child) – $12.00
Day of Show – $15.00
For more information on the films, click here.