Live Now
Virtual graduation for Waipahu High School’s graduating class of 2020.

5 acres of brush burned on Maui, fire contained

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire officials are investigating a brush fire that broke out on Maui on Friday, May 29, around 11:21 a.m.

This happened in the area of Lahainaluna Road and Lahaina Bypass. Five acres of brush were burned.

Firefighters responded to the area and were able to contain the fire within two hours around 1:15 p.m. Crews remain at the scene, mopping up.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories