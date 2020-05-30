5 acres of brush burned on Maui, fire contained

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire officials are investigating a brush fire that broke out on Maui on Friday, May 29, around 11:21 a.m.

This happened in the area of Lahainaluna Road and Lahaina Bypass. Five acres of brush were burned.

Firefighters responded to the area and were able to contain the fire within two hours around 1:15 p.m. Crews remain at the scene, mopping up.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

