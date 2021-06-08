49-year-old man arrested on suspicion of violating Hawaii travel rules

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 49 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violating Hawaii’s COVID-19 travel rules after allegedly failing to provide screening officials with a negative COVID-19 pre-travel test from an approved facility.

Maui police say the man also did not have an approved place of lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day quarantine.

The man, who arrived from Los Angeles, was transported to the Wailuku Police Station.

He then volunteered to leave Maui and fly to Oahu.