49-year-old man arrested on suspicion of violating Hawaii travel rules

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 49 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violating Hawaii’s COVID-19 travel rules after allegedly failing to provide screening officials with a negative COVID-19 pre-travel test from an approved facility.

Maui police say the man also did not have an approved place of lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day quarantine.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The man, who arrived from Los Angeles, was transported to the Wailuku Police Station.

He then volunteered to leave Maui and fly to Oahu.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories