48-year-old man arrested for Waikiki surfboard rack fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police Department (HPD) arrested a 48-year-old man on Tuesday morning for first-degree arson in connection to the fire in Waikiki that destroyed $300,000 worth of surfboards on Sunday morning.

The 30-feet high massive fire destroyed the surfboard racks which were also known as the Kuhio Beach Surfboard Lockers, near the Moana Surfrider hotel, for the second time since Feb. 27, 2020.

The identity of the man has not yet been confirmed.