Hula dancing in Hawaii for the Prince Lot Hula Festival in 2019.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moanalua Gardens Foundation has announced the return to first live festival in four years to celebrate the 46th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival.

“Ola ka Hula i ka Po‘e Hula, Hula lives through hula people,” said a spokesperson for Moanalua Gardens Foundation.

This is the largest non-competitive hula celebration in Hawai‘i. The festival honors Prince Lot

Kapuāiwa who helped reprise hula in the 1850s and reigned as Kamehameha V from 1863 to 1872.

“We are excited to be returning to our first live in-person Prince Lot Hula Festival in four

years and invite the entire community and visitors to join us for day of beautiful hula,

cultural demonstrations, good food and more,” said Leilani Williams-Solomon, President

of MGF’s Board of Directors.

MGF founded the festival in 1978 to be a gift to the community. Since then, it has drawn thousands of residents and visitors each year to experience hula and the community that creates it.

MGF said the festival will include the Royal Order of Kamehameha; and during the Opening Ceremony, there will be a presentation of MGF’s tenth Annual Malia Kau Award to renown Kumu Hula Pohai Souza.

This is followed by an impressive line-up of premier hālau hula (hula groups) who will perform both kāhiko (ancient) and ‘auana (contemporary) hula.

There will be 12 Hālau Hula from O‘ahu, Maui and Hawai‘i islands who have been invited, and their kumu have been encouraged to include dancers from their out-of-state branches.

Featured hālau from O‘ahu are:

Nā Pualei o Likolehua – Kumu Hula Niuli‘i Heine;

Pua Ali‘i ‘Ilima – Kumu Hula Vicky Holt Takamine;

Ka Hale I o Kāhala – Kumu Hula Leimomi I Maldonado;

Hālau Hula Ka No‘eau – Kumu Hula Michael Pili Pang;

Hālau Hula O Kaleipuaimilia – Kumu Hula Makalapua Bernard;

Hālau Hula Nā Lei Lehua – Nā Kumu Hula Liko Cooke and Sky Gora;

Keali‘ika‘apunihonua Ke‘ena A‘o Hula- Kumu Hula Leimomi Ho;

Ka Pā Nani ‘O Lilinoe – Kumu Hula Lilinoe Lindsey;

Hālau Hula Kamamolikolehua – Kumu Hula Pohai Souza;

Kekaiulu Hula Studio Hawai‘i – Kumu Hula Blaine Ikaika Dutro.

Neighbor Island hālau hula include:

Hālau Hula Maunalei from Kona, Hawai‘i – Kumu Hula Lelehua Bray.

Hālau Hula Kauluokalā from Kahului, Maui – Kumu Hula Uluwehi Guerrero.

The festival will also feature a Hawaiian-inspired craft fair, and demonstrations will include

poi pounding.

lei making.

lauhala weaving.

feather lei making.

Kapa stamping by noted cultural practitioners.

The Royal Hawaiian Band will perform at noon. There will be food and refreshments to purchase along with lots of swag like t-shirts and posters.

Proceeds from the merchandise sales will help cover some of the costs of the festival.

The public is encouraged to bring their low beach chairs and mats, but no commercial

photography is allowed. More information can be found here.

The 46th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival will be at the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds (Skygate) on

Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public and visitors.

This year’s new hybrid festival will be filmed for a two-hour television special airing in the

Fall on KHON2, KHII and CW.