46-year-old Volcano man charged with sexual assault, kidnapping

VOLCANO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 46-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault following an apparent incident involving a 57-year-old woman.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on April 11.

Big Island police say the woman reported hearing a dog barking outside of her residence. Upon going to check on what she thought was the animal, the woman alleged she was tackled to the ground and sexually assaulted.

Officers were able to locate the 46 year old while conducting checks of the surrounding area. According to police, the man was sleeping in the bushes of a neighboring vacant lot a short distance from the victim’s residence.

The man, who is being held at the East Hawaii Detention Center ahead of his preliminary hearing, was charged with four counts of sexual assault, one count of kidnapping and one count of assault.

His bail was set at $187,000.