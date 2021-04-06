46-year-old man who HPD says has been arrested 88 times arrested again on suspicion of stealing a moped

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of operating a stolen moped after a Honolulu police officer stopped the man for not having his tail lights on.

The incident happened in front of 1525 Bernice Street at around 11:02 p.m. on April 5.

The moped, which was the property of Paradise Rent a Car, was reported stolen on April 4.

During the traffic stop, the officer reported identifying the moped as stolen. The man was placed under arrest shortly after.

Police say they could not reach the person who rented the moped or Paradise Rent a Car to notify them of the recovered property.

HPD says the moped was towed by a towing company for storage.

Meanwhile, the suspect in question is said to have 88 prior arrests, including 12 felonies, 58 misdemeanors and 18 petty misdemeanors, according to HPD.