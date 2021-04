HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 45-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after his moped apparently lost control and struck a curb.

It happened at approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, April 22 along Kona Street.

EMS says the moped driver was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of his class.

No other injuries were reported.