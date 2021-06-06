45-year-old man arrested after allegedly firing gun toward officer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Attempted Murder in the First Degree after he allegedly shot in the direction of an officer on duty.

It happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to Honolulu police, the officer, who was uniformed at the time, responded to a 9-1-1 call for a residence in Waianae. Upon exiting his patrol vehicle and approaching the residence, the officer reported several gunshots fired in his direction.

Shortly after, the suspect exited the residence and was arrested without any further altercation.

The 47-year-old officer was not injured.