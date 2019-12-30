43-year-old woman in critical condition after a head-on crash on Hawaii Island

A 43-year-old female from Kamuela suffered severe injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Friday, December 27th, on the Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway, south of the 77 mile-marker.

The 43-year-old female passenger has been identified as Elizabeth Ann Terlep.

Police determined that a white 2016 Ford Transit cargo van being operated by a 69-year-old Kamuela man had crossed the double solid yellow line and collided head-on with a southbound blue 2011 BMW 4-door sedan that was being operated by a 45-year-old Kamuela man.

The 43-year-old female passenger in the BMW was transported to the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital for treatment where she was listed in critical condition. She was later transported to the Queens Medical Center on Oʻahu for further treatment.

Both drivers involved in the collision were also transported to the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital by HFD personnel for treatment. Both drivers are currently listed in stable condition.

Police believe that a medical condition is a possible factor in the collision.