43-year-old man arrested on suspicion of arson following apparent argument with victim

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 43-year-old man is sitting behind bars after police arrested him on suspicion of Arson.

According to Honolulu police, the man got into a verbal argument with the victim, a 30-year-old woman. The situation escalated when he allegedly set a corner of the bed the woman was laying down on ablaze. The woman quickly managed to put out the fire, but the man took off.

HPD located him the next day and he was placed under arrest. He has not been charged at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.