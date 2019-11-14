42-year UH football season ticket holder banned from Aloha Stadium for ticket sales

A longtime University of Hawaii football season ticketholder has been banned from Aloha Stadium.

Dan Vierra says he tried to give away tickets before Saturday’s Rainbow Warrior game against San Jose State, prompting a Sheriff Deputy to issue him a trespass warning to stay away from Aloha Stadium for a year.

He was near the ticket box office of Aloha Stadium Saturday when he was trying to sell and give away extras of his 8 season tickets.

“The security came up to me and told me you can’t sell tickets.” Vierra said.

“I asked her can I give it away? And she told me yeah I guess as long as you don’t sell it. So I continued right there holding the ticket until somebody came up and approached me and I asked if they needed a ticket and he said yeah so I gave it to him.”

That’s when Vierra said he was approached by the Sheriff’s Deputy.

“He started telling me that they’re going to kick me out and they’re going to give me a trespass warning and I can’t go to the stadium for a year so why? I followed the rules that she told me I gave it away I didn’t sell it.”

Aloha Stadium declined KHON2’s request for an interview or comment citing an ongoing investigation, but did point to the rules on their website, which state no soliciting, hawking, selling, handouts, or giving away free items without prior approval from the stadium manager.

“At least let us know.” Vierra said of his frustrations.

“There are no things signs or anything telling what you can and cannot do. At least I didn’t see any.”

Vierra missed a thrilling 42-40 ‘Bows victory over the Spartans in which only 16,367 people attended. He says he often goes to game even when others don’t want to attend.

“I’ll even go when nobody else wants to go.” Vierra said.

“I’ve done it before I’ll sell the tickets or I’ll put them all in my pocket and I have one for me and five in my pocket but it doesn’t matter.”

If the trespass holds up Vierra won’t be able to attend a game until November of 2020, and UH could be down another season ticket holder.

“If they uphold it then I don’t know if I’m going to buy season tickets next year.”