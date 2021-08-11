42-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault after allegedly stabbing man in Kewalo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 42-year-old man police believe stabbed another man in the Kewalo area Tuesday evening has been arrested on suspicion of Assault in the Second Degree.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Details are limited at this time, but HPD confirms the suspect stabbed the 50-year-old victim causing an unknown bodily injury.

The condition of the victim remains unknown. Police managed to find and arrest the alleged assailant not long after the incident occurred.

He remains in custody at this time.