42-year-old man arrested in connection to Waikiki robbery case

Local News

by: KHON2 Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a robbery that happened in the Waikiki area on Oct. 24.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the suspect, 42, concealed store items and did not pay for them. When he was confronted by a man and a woman, the suspect tried to hit the two and fled from the scene.

Police were able to locate the suspect and he was arrested for second-degree robbery.

The suspect remains in police custody, pending investigation.

