HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a robbery that happened in the Waikiki area on Oct. 24.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
According to the Honolulu Police Department, the suspect, 42, concealed store items and did not pay for them. When he was confronted by a man and a woman, the suspect tried to hit the two and fled from the scene.
Police were able to locate the suspect and he was arrested for second-degree robbery.
The suspect remains in police custody, pending investigation.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- 42-year-old man arrested in connection to Waikiki robbery case
- Tony Roma’s to close up its last Hawaii restaurant
- Injured hiker prompts police to close down a portion of Kalanianaole Highway
- Another round of wet weather next week
- Taulia Tagovailoa struggles in first start for Maryland