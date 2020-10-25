42-year-old man arrested in connection to Waikiki robbery case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a robbery that happened in the Waikiki area on Oct. 24.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the suspect, 42, concealed store items and did not pay for them. When he was confronted by a man and a woman, the suspect tried to hit the two and fled from the scene.

Police were able to locate the suspect and he was arrested for second-degree robbery.

The suspect remains in police custody, pending investigation.

Latest Stories on KHON2