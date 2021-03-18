41-year-old woman arrested after allegedly driving stolen vehicle towards officers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 41-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday morning after driving a stolen vehicle towards two officers, nearly striking them.

It happened at approximately 10:19 a.m. in Wahiawa.

Honolulu police say the woman struck three unoccupied HPD vehicles in the process.

She was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder of two law enforcement officers as well as charges relating to drugs, theft and property damage.

An investigation is ongoing.