41-year-old woman arrested after allegedly driving stolen vehicle towards officers

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 41-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday morning after driving a stolen vehicle towards two officers, nearly striking them.

It happened at approximately 10:19 a.m. in Wahiawa.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Honolulu police say the woman struck three unoccupied HPD vehicles in the process.

She was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder of two law enforcement officers as well as charges relating to drugs, theft and property damage.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Lt. Gov. says COVID-19 positivity rate in Hawaii is 'rock solid'

Didn’t receive your stimulus payment today? Here’s why

Morning Buzz March 18, 2021

As US nears 100 millionth shot goal, Pres. Biden highlights vaccine in remarks

Breezy trade winds, with increase in clouds and showers

FBI releases 10 videos of assaults on officers at US Capitol, seeks help identifying suspects

More Top Stories

Trending Stories