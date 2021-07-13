41 competitors battle for a win at the 51st Transpacific Yacht Race

HONOLULU (KHON2) – There are 41 sailboats participating in the 2021 Trans Pacific Yacht race from Los Angeles to Honolulu which starts Tuesday, July 13.

The 2,225-mile journey is part of a century old tradition that started with King David Kalakaua, who challenged other boaters to race with him.

As of now, we know of one representative from the Waikiki Yacht Club, Bob Pethicks, who will be sailing a Rodgers 46-foot boat in division five and will start in the second wave of boats on Friday.

For more on the race visit https://transpacyc.com.

To see how the boats are doing visit https://yb.tl/transpac2021. The positions have been delayed by four hours, except if they are within 200 miles of the finish, where it will show real-time tracking.