HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a Sunday cruise from Diamond Head to Kaaawa and back, a total of 100 miles all done with two wheels. The Honolulu Century Ride is celebrating its 40th year here in the islands on the 24th of September.

The race really is for so many types of people, with opportunities for different distances to choose from.

“It’s called the Century Ride but we have options all the way from 5 miles to 100 miles. We say this is the best day to ride Aloha, mostly because we have aid stations along the routes we have mechanical support, we have wonderful food from poi malasadas to spam musubi, a little of everything out there,” HBL Executive Director Travis Counsell said.

The ride has 1,200 participants registered for this year’s edition, with 300 coming from Japan and some extra special riders from the continent.

“We have three individuals, independent individuals joining us from the mainland who have completed 49 other state centuries who have saved Hawaii as their 50th, century ride,” Counsell said.

The course features some of Oahu’s best viewing areas, especially in the eastern side of the island.

“There’s a lot of options to pick from, my favorite is probably coming from Sandy’s which is our first aid station up towards Makapuu and you just get that gorgeous view of the Windward Side,” Counsell added.

And whatever length you choose to ride, Counsell says you set the pace.

“It’s a ride not a race you’re welcome to go at your pace, of course there are some time constraints but then you can turn around whenever you feel comfortable riding back,”

Registration can be done at HBL.org, or in-person at the packet pick-up next weekend or on race day at Kapiolani Park.