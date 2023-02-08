HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii State FCU will be distributing $40,000 in grants for Hawaii teachers.

Teachers of Hawaii are encouraged to apply for the 2023 Investing in Education grant program for a chance to receive up to $500. The grant is intended to assist teachers in purchasing much needed supplies, such as books, furniture, electronics and other classroom necessities.

Applications are available now up until April 1.

It is recognized that teachers are often left to purchase classroom necessities on their own which is why the program seeks to provide additional support for educators. Since 2009, more than 860 teachers have been helped by this program bettering keiki education.

Eligible applicants are those who are a member of the Hawaii State FCU and are currently employed with the State of Hawaii Department of Education as a public school classroom teacher.

Applications will be response based and answers to the needs of teachers’ classrooms and how these funds will help them improve student learning. Grant recipients will be selected based upon responses and reviewed in the order that they are received.

Funds are available through April 1 and will continue until all funds have been disbursed.