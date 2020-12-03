400 pounds of illegal fireworks seized from Makiki home, two arrested

Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department

HONOLULU (KHON2) — HPD seized approximately 400 pounds of aeriel fireworks from a Makiki home Tuesday afternoon.

Patrol officers say they heard a loud bang and observed a “substantial amount of fireworks” coming from the residence.

Upon further investigation, officers located the fireworks and two individuals were arrested for illegal possession of fireworks.

