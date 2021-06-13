40-year-old visitor rescued from Maui waters after attempting to save son

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 40-year-old woman was rescued near Olivine Pools after her 10-year-old son fell into the water along a rocky shoreline.

The Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety responded to the incident at approximately 1:04 p.m. on King Kamehameha Day.

According to first responders, the woman, who was the boy’s mother, along with a bystander went into the water in an attempt to get him out. The boy and bystander were able to get out of the water, but his mother found herself unable to exit.

A rescue floatation device was thrown toward her and she was pulled further away from shore while holding onto it.

Several units responded and the woman was airlifted out of the water and brought back to shore.

No injuries were reported but trade winds at the time were believed to have created four to six-foot swells.