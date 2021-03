HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters rescued three hikers off a trail in the Kualoa area Sunday afternoon.

According to EMS, one of the hikers, a 40-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition for an apparent foot injury.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The hikers were airlifted off of the trail located near Kaaawa Valley Road and brought to safety.

No other injuries were reported.