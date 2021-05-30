40-year-old man in critical condition after car caught fire during repair

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after his car apparently caught fire, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

It happened at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, along Waianae Valley Road.

EMS says the man suffered second and third degree burns over majority of his body after his car, which he was working on that day, spontaneously caught on fire.

The man received life-saving medical treatment at the scene before being transported to a nearby medical facility. He was then transported again to a secondary emergency room for further treatment.