40-year-old Ewa Beach man dies following moped crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 40-year-old man has dead following a moped crash in Ewa Beach.

According to Honolulu Police, the incident occurred just before 8 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Hanakahi St.and Hanaloa St.

Police say the moped rider tried to avoid hitting a truck that turned in front of him when he struck the pavement.

He was not wearing a helmet.

The Ewa Beach man was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Speed, drugs, or alcohol does not appear to be contributing factors.