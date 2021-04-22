40 scuba divers set to complete underwater cleanup at Magic Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In celebration of Earth Day, a group of local scuba divers and local volunteers are setting out to complete an underwater and beach cleanup at Magic Island.

The cleanup, which is a partnership with the Honolulu Rotary Club, is scheduled for Saturday, April 24. Forty scuba divers will spend the morning attempting to remove several pounds of marine debris that litters the corals in the area.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to nonprofit organization Ocean Defenders Alliance, the volunteer scuba divers will be carefully assessing what to remove and how best to remove the items without harming the corals or fish.

In addition to the underwater cleanup effort, dozens of volunteers are set to remove trash from the surrounding beach and park area.

The event starts at 9 a.m.