40 foot tree harvested in preparation for the holiday season

The city is already starting to prepare for the holidays. City crews harvested a 40-foot tall tree today from an Aiea home that will be used as the centerpiece for the Kapolei Hale City Lights Celebration. It will be decorated and unveiled on Saturday, November 30th at 5 p.m. The free event will also include entertainment, and games and activities for kids. The harvesting of the Honolulu Hale tree will be next Monday.
