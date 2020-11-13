4-year-old Waipahu boy in dire need of bone marrow match

HONOLULU (KHON2) — 4-year-old Rhyder Lopez, of Waipahu, has been battling a rare disease and the only thing that can save his life is a bone marrow transplant.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Rhyder’s mom, Iza Lopez, said at first glance Rhyder is like any other kid his age.

“He’s very playful. He’s always laughing… Very loud,” she said about her son.

However, unlike most kids his age, Rhyder has been to the hospital more times than he can count.

“After a while he stopped eating. He looks like he’s in pain. He’s crying, and then he started to have rashes, and that’s when… that’s when I realized, ‘Oh no. Is this… is this HLH?” Iza Lopez said.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, HLH stands for Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis. It is a rare disease that occurs in young children, and it can be fatal.

Iza Lopez knew right away that Rhyder had HLH because she had been through it with his older brother, Rhaiden.

Lopez said for both her sons, HLH was genetic. She said Rhaiden got lucky and received a bone marrow transplant at 2-years-old.

Since Rhaiden’s transplant, he has been able to live a healthy life.

However, Rhyder hasn’t been so lucky so far.

“We are looking for perfect match, if possible,” Lopez said. “They did find an 8/10 match, but we’re still hoping… a perfect match would be the best choice.”

A perfect match could save Rhyder’s life.

The problem though, fewer people are signing up with the bone marrow registry due to the pandemic.

“Pre-COVID times we would be out in the community. We would be doing live donor drives. Right now, were pretty much restricted to online virtual type drives,” said Nainoa Wong of Be the Match Hawaii.

Signing up online however, is much easier. Anyone can do it without leaving their home.

“You’ll get a link to sign up. It takes about 5-10 minutes to fill out the form,” Wong said about the registration process.

After filling out a health form, a cheek swab kit will be mail to you. If you would like to register to be a donor, click here.

Despite the emotional roller coaster the Lopez family has been through, Lopez said she is proud of her 4-year-old’s strength.

“He hates going to the hospital. He cries about it, but he doesn’t fight it,” she said.

The Lopez family is praying that someone out there will register and be Rhyder’s perfect match.

“I try not to think about it, but because nothing is guaranteed. So that’s my biggest fear… not knowing how he will be in the end,” Lopez said.