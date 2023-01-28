HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department and Mothers Against Drunk Driving gathered today, Jan. 28 in Kaka’ako to remember those killed on this day four years ago after a vehicle drove into a crowd of people at the corner of Ala Moana Boulevard and Kamake’e Street.

The gathering was accompanied by DUI checkpoints.

The group participated in sign waving in the hopes of making outreach to the community broader and encourage residents and visitors to take drunk driving seriously.

HPD said that the driver in the incident four years ago was speeding and was under the influence of alcohol when the people were killed.

The driver was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2021.