HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting in July, parts of Kalanianaole Highway will be closed every night for roadwork.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said the nightly closure will begin going into effect starting on Sunday, July 16, through Friday, July 21.

Between the hours of 8 p.m. and 4 a.m., the closure will affect Kalanianaole Highway between Lunalilo Home Road and Kealahou Street.

HDOT said the repair project is anticipated to be completed by August 11.

The nightly closures are to ensure crews are able to work on guardrail repairs on both sides of the roadway.

“Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure,” said a spokesperson with HDOT. “Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with road closure procedures. First responders and TheBus will be detoured during the closure.”

While the road is closed, motorists will be redirected to Lunalilo Home Road before being detoured to Hawaii Kai Drive and then to Kealahou Street.

Local residents will be the only ones allowed to access Nawiliwili Street from Kalanianaʻole Highway, according to HDOT.

HDOT has provided a map of the closure and detour and has encouraged drivers to follow all posted traffic control signs.

The public is also being advised to allow for extra travel time.

“Please note all work is weather-permitting. The scheduled date of this roadwork and its completion date are subject to change per these conditions,” said an HDOT spokesperson.

HDOT has a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways available on their website.