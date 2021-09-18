4 people in serious condition after tree branch falls in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A spokesperson for the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki confirmed that Honolulu EMS responded to an incident on the property that left seven adults injured after a large branch from a Banyan tree fell down.

According to EMS, four out of the seven people were transferred to a hospital in serious condition. The other three were treated at the scene but refused transport. All seven suffered multiple abrasions and head injuries, EMS reported.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

“Our thoughts are with those who have been affected and their families. Our hotel team, along with several guests, responded immediately and the proper authorities were contacted. The wellbeing, safety and security of our guests and team members are of paramount importance,” a spokesperson for Hilton Hawaiian Village said.

The incident occurred shortly after noon on Saturday, Sept. 18. It is unknown what caused the branch to fall.