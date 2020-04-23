4 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 596

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 today: 1 on Hawaii Island, 1 on Oahu, and 2 from Maui County. The state total is now at 596.

Of those 596 total positive tests, 129 are still active cases. Yesterday the DOH reported over 25,000 individuals have been tested.

No new cases required hospitalization. 11 more patients have recovered, totaling 455 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 68 (1)

Honolulu: 389 (1)

Kauai: 21

Maui: 112 (2)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 6

Required Hospitalization: 63

Deaths: 12

Released from isolation: 455 (11)

For more details, visit the DOH website here.