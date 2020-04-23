4 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 596

Local News

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 today: 1 on Hawaii Island, 1 on Oahu, and 2 from Maui County. The state total is now at 596.

Of those 596 total positive tests, 129 are still active cases. Yesterday the DOH reported over 25,000 individuals have been tested.

No new cases required hospitalization. 11 more patients have recovered, totaling 455 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 68 (1)
  • Honolulu: 389 (1)
  • Kauai: 21
  • Maui: 112 (2)
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 6
  • Required Hospitalization: 63
  • Deaths: 12
  • Released from isolation: 455 (11)

For more details, visit the DOH website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

78° / 67°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 78° 67°

Friday

78° / 65°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 78° 65°

Saturday

78° / 65°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 78° 65°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 65°

Monday

79° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 79° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 79° 66°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

71°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

Trending Stories