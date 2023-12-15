HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Green is set to provide an update four months after the tragic wildfires that devastated Maui.

Gov. Green said many people who lost their homes are still in hotels as housing continues to be planned for.

To help those who are housing impacted residents in their short-term rentals the State will provide property tax relief to entice them to continue to assist.

The long-term need is to plan for long-term housing development.

Gov. Green also announced that Tyson Miyake will be joining the Hawaii State legislature as Representative.

As Upcountry areas and Lahaina continue on the road to recovery, the House of Representatives released their final report of the “Lahaina Wildfire Interim Working Groups” on Friday.

Maui County officials said, on Nov. 14, that of the 100 people who perished in the Lahaina fire 99 had been identified and according to Maui Police, as of Oct. 30, four people remain missing.