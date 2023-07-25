HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kailua residents have been asking for a left turn arrow at an intersection they claim is notoriously dangerous for years. But the city said the intersection does not warrant the change.

Video shows an accident at the intersection of Kailua Road and Hamakua Drive in Kailua. It happened Sunday, July 23 just after 9 p.m. Those who live and work nearby said incidents like this are common there.

“You often get dinner and show on the back patio at this intersection,” Lindsey Dymond said.

Dymond owns Kalapawai Market & Cafe located right on the corner of Kailua Road and Kainehe Street.

“We’ve seen a lot of T-bones here,” he explained. “Definitely a lot of horns and near-misses and you hear a lot of breaks screeching.”

Danny Calser, who was born and raised in Kailua, agreed.

“I’ve seen that intersection as an incredibly dangerous spot,” Casler said.

According to Cassler, the problem is there are no left turn signals for drivers traveling into Kailua on Kailua Road to make a left onto Kainehe Street or for those headed town-bound on Kailua Road to make a left onto Hamakua Drive. So cars inch forward with limited visibility of oncoming traffic. Cars often get stuck in the middle of the intersection waiting to turn and are forced to turn left on the red.

Honolulu City Council member Esther Kia’aina represents Kailua.

“I drive past that intersection every day, going to work and coming back from work,” Kia’aina said. ” So, I know exactly how bad it is.”

Kia’aina, Casler and Dymond all said they avoid that intersection if they can.

In August 2019, the Kailua neighborhood Board unanimously passed a resolution asking the city to put in left turn signals there but nothing happened.

Kia’aina said she also asked DTS a number of times to add left turn signals to the intersection, but she said each of those requests were denied.

According to DTS, in the past three years they received five requests to add a left turn arrow to that traffic signal.

DTS further explained that there were only three crashes at the intersection in the past three years, two of them due to someone making a left turn.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, there was a fatal crash in 2021 when a 22-year-old female motorcycle passenger was killed after colliding with another vehicle.

So why won’t the city install a left turn signal?

In an email, DTS explained:

“An updated review (April 2023) of the area’s traffic collision history found that the minimum conditions to consider the installation of a protected or protected-permissive left turn phase was not met. Additionally, traffic volumes and delay criteria minimums were not met.

To summarize, demand and crash history do not warrant an expansion for the town bound left turns onto Hamakua Drive. In past DTS studies, there have been minimum volumes of cars (going town bound) turning onto Hamakua Drive, and there have been heavier volumes (coming from town) making left turns onto Kainehe.”

“I have to just tell you that I’m very disappointed,” Kia’aina said. “I think that the department has to reconsider their decision. What is it going to take?”

DTS explained:

“To install a left turn signal at an existing intersection, left turn warrants would need to be met to justify the installation. This includes 4 uncorrectable major crashes involving left turns within a 12-month period.”

“I think the city needs to revisit what they deem necessary,” Casler said. “I think one life lost is too many.”

DTS also said:

“DTS cannot receive full federal funding for signals to update or install signals at existing intersections unless there are proven warrants that meet these criteria.”