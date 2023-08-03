HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said they responded to a 911 call at around 10:21 a.m.

The call came in on Thursday, Aug. 3 and took HPD officers to the H-1 in the Makiki area of Honolulu.

According to HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, a 49-year-old male driver was traveling eastbound in the right lane on the H-1 Freeway. He had no passengers.

He collided with a second vehicle that had four occupants. The incident caused the second vehicle to collide with a third vehicle, which had two occupants, that was in front of them.

This collision made it so that the four passengers in the second vehicle had to be take to a local area hospital by the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Before any of this occurred, HPD said that the third vehicle that was hit had been having trouble and had already been slowing down in traffic just before the first collision occurred.

According to EMS, three adult females and an adult male were taken to a local area hospital in serious condition. They also took two other adult females from the third vehicle to a local area hospital in stable condition.

The 23-year-old male motorist of the first vehicle remained at the scene and was not injured as a result of the collision.

HPD said their investigation is ongoing.

This incident occurred several hours before the critical multi-vehicle collision that took place on the H-1 Eastbound at the Kaonohi Overpass.

In this incident, two adults in their 80s died.