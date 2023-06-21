HONOLULU (KHON2) — The four Honolulu Police Department officers who were charged in connection with a 2021 crash in Makaha that injured six people have withdrawn their request for the city to provide legal representation.

Officer Joshua Nahulu is charged with collisions involving death or serious bodily injury.

And officers Erik Smith, Jake Bartolome and Robert Lewis are charged with hindering prosecution and conspiracy. All have previously pled not guilty.

Prosecutors said the incident stemmed from a noise complaint.

The prosecution alleges that the officers pursued a vehicle until it crashed.

They then said the officers behaved as if they didn’t know what happened in an attempt to cover up their involvement.

HPD said its Professional Standards Office has completed its investigation into the incident.

“The investigation has been completed. It was sent up to the administrative board for review which we are currently doing,” said Deputy Chief Rade Vanic, HPD. “Prior to the hearing which has been scheduled for July 6th, I believe that’s a Thursday.

Vanic went on to explain further

So, the day after the next Police Commission meeting,” added Vanic. “So, after that, we’ll convene to hear the case and make a recommendation to the Chief of Police as far as any actions against all of the officers involved.”

The incident happened on September 12, 2021 at around 3:30 a.m. when the officers were responding to a noise complaint at Maili Beach Park.

Prosecutors said that after the officers saw a white Honda sedan exiting a parking lot onto Farrington Highway, they allegedly followed the vehicle in an unannounced pursuit.

Trial for all four officers is now scheduled for Aug. 21.