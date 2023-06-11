HONOLULU (KHON2) — On July 1, the new Honolulu city council budget will go into effect. Including, a 64% pay raise for council members, unless eight of them vote no to the pay raises.

At a North Shore Neighborhood Board meeting a few weeks ago, council member Matt Weyer said he opposed the pay raise, and asked the budget director during an 11-hour meeting at Honolulu Hale if the raise was included the budget, who confirmed it wasn’t.

“I’ve been consistent on my opposition on this since April, that’s when the first neighborhood board member texted me, and we talked about it at neighborhood boards,” Weyer said at the meeting Wednesday night. “We heard from Kenny that the pay raise isn’t included in this and we’re here at 8:30 p.m., so I’m not going to be dragging our council staff into this.”

Last week, Radiant Cordero also announced she was in opposition to the pay raises as well.

The most vocal council members against the pay raises have been Andria Tupola and Augie Tulba.

If no special council meeting is held before June 25, the pay raises will automatically go into effect on July 1.

For council members not to get the pay raises, seven of the nine council members would have to vote no.

Tupola said on Wednesday, “We do have until June 25 to reject the salary recommendation so there is time, and we need a special council meeting and public discussion so we can have a more robust look at what we’re talking about.”