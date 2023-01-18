HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four former correctional officers at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center have been sentenced for assaulting an inmate and conspiring to cover it up.

The incident happened in June of 2015 and was all captured on surveillance cameras.

Jason Tagaloa, Craig Pinkney and Jonathon Taum were all found guilty of assaulting an inmate at HCCC.

Taum received 12 years in prison, Tagaloa got eight years in prison and Pinkney got five years.

The fourth officer, Jordan DeMattos, previously pleaded guilty and testified against his co-defendants.

DeMattos was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison.