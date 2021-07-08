4 female African penguins join the Honolulu Zoo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four female African penguins from across the mainland have joined the Honolulu Zoo. These penguins, also known as as black-footed or jackass penguins, are the only penguin species found on the African continent.

The first two females were introduced to the flock of six male penguins earlier this week. They are 7-year-old Lutalo from Minnesota and 6-year-old Gayle from San Diego.

The remaining two penguins are in quarantine and will be integrated with the others when cleared. They are 3-year-old Nandi from Minnesota and 2-year-old Barbara from San Diego.

African penguins form colonies on sandy beaches in the coastal areas and offshore islands of Southwestern Africa. They catch fish in cold ocean currents and return to land to nest. Both male and female equally share in incubating a clutch of one to two eggs for a period of approximately 40 days.

African penguins are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. As part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, the four female penguins have been identified as good genetic matches for the resident males in the Honolulu Zoo.

Click here to watch the Honolulu Zoo’s live 24-hour penguin camera feed.