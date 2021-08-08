4 brush fires keep Kauai Fire Department busy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kaua’i Fire Department (KPD) responded to brush fires reported in Koke’e, Kalāheo, Po’ipū and Hanapēpē on Saturday, Aug. 7.

“We are extremely grateful for all of our firefighters who responded to these incidents, yesterday,” said Fire Chief Steven Goble. “If it weren’t for their swift actions, any of these fires could have turned into a devastating outcome. We urge the public to remember the importance of fire prevention when outdoors, especially during dry and windy conditions.”

KFD investigated reports of a possible brush fire near mile marker 9 off Waimea Canyon Road in Koke‘e at around 12:15 p.m. However, there were no signs of smoke or fire until shortly before 2 p.m., when KFD’s Air 1 noticed smoke coming through the trees in a forested area.

Firefighters aboard Air 1 were brought to the scene of the fire because of its inaccessible location. They controlled the Koke’e fire at around 6:20 p.m.

While leaving Koke‘e for a refuel on Air 1, firefighters saw a small brush fire near Halewili Road in Kalāheo at 4:45 p.m.

The fire was burning between two dirt roads which created a natural fire break. As a result, the fire did not spread into the coffee fields nearby.

Firefighters extinguished the Kalāheo fire shortly after 6 p.m.

At around 8 p.m., KFD responded to another brush fire located near Keoneloa Bay — also known as Shipwreck’s Beach — in Po’ipū.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the blaze was on a dirt road near the parking lot at Shipwreck’s Beach. The fire was estimated to be half an acre in size.

The Po’ipū fire was extinguished, and the area was mostly cleared by 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8. Some firefighters remained on the scene to monitor for hot spots. One hot spot was extinguished around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

While KFD responded to the fire in Po’ipū, they also received reports of another blaze on the makai side of Burns Field in Hanapēpē.

KFD and the Kaua’i Police Department (KPD) both responded and evacuated several people in the area.

After everyone was evacuated, first responders determined the best course of action was to let the blaze burn itself out.

Officials limited access to the area and continued to monitor it through Sunday morning. KPD reopened the road around 6 a.m. Sunday and will continue to check for hot spots within the area.

KFD reported no injuries or structural damage during either of the four fires.