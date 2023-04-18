HONOLULU (KHON2) — Construction began on Monday to deliver what the City said is a long-awaited improvement to Kekaulike Mall in Chinatown.

According to the City, renovations for the popular corridor has been sought after since 2016.

Businesses will open during the renovation but accessibility will be maintained during the hours of construction: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Construction will not be scheduled during weekends and holidays.

Kekaulike Street will be used as a staging area throughout construction so parking will be restricted.

The improvement project is bound between Hotel Street and the Kekaulike Street and King Street intersection, said the City.

Renderings of the makai-view of the Kekaulike Mall improvements after construction in Chinatown, Hawaii. (City and County of Honolulu) Renderings of the mauka-view of the Kekaulike Mall improvements after construction in Chinatown, Hawaii. (City and County of Honolulu)

The City stated the following improvements to Kekaulike Mall will include:

New pavement with cast-in-place concrete

Storm water management

New shade trees

New landscaping materials

New lighting and poles

Electrical improvements

Community dragon decal

The existing community dragon decal, on left, and a rendering of the proposed decal, on right, to be placed at Kekaulike Mall in Chinatown, Hawaii. (City and County of Honolulu)

The existing decal on King Street will be relocated to the center of the mall.

The project is slated to finish in October.

The project hotline is 808-979-1291 for those who have any questions of concerns.