HONOLULU (KHON2) — Payments in a multi-million multistate settlement with TurboTax owner Intuit Inc. will start going out the week of May 8, said the Hawaii Office of Consumer Protection.

Intuit agreed to pay $141 million for deceiving millions of taxpayers into paying for tax services that should have been free.

“This settlement compensates Hawai‘i residents who were tricked into paying for tax preparation services that should have been free,” said Executive Director Moriarty. “This is a reminder that companies who mislead the public and engage in deceptive practices will be held accountable for their actions.”

Consumers who paid to file federal taxes with TurboTax, but were eligible to file for free, in tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018 will receive the payments.

Up to 15,904 consumers in Hawaii will receive checks in the mail.

Rust Consulting will email eligible consumers.

Consumers do not need to file a claim. They will receive a check in the mail automatically.

Checks are expected to be mailed out this week.

The direct payments will be roughly $30 for each year that the taxpayer should not have had to pay for TurboTax, according to the New York AG’s Office.

For more information about the settlement, consumers can visit the TurboTax Settlement website.