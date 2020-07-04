4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Big Island Friday afternoon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another earthquake has hit the Big Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO), on July 3, at 2:19 p.m.

It was a 4.3 magnitude earthquake located beneath the Kilauea Volcano’s south flank, centered about 3.5 miles south of Puu Oo, about a mile north of last night’s 4.6 magnitude earthquake at about 4.4 miles of depth.

Weak shaking, with maximum Intensity of III on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, has been reported across the Island of Hawaii. At that intensity, significant damage to buildings or structures is not expected.

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

