4.0 magnitude earthquake hits the Big Island, no tsunami threat reported

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit Hawaii Island on Saturday, June 20, around 3:39 p.m. according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Preliminary data reveals that it happened in the area of the southwest rift zone of Kilauea Volcano.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says that the earthquake was not large enough to cause a tsunami for the Big Island.

THE LATEST ON KHON2