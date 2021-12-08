3rd party consultant to assist Navy in assessing Red Hill operations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Secretary of the Navy directed the “cessation of all operations at the Red Hill Underground Storage Tanks” until the investigation into the source of the petroleum affecting drinking water has been found.

The Red Hill and Halawa wells will continue to be isolated until the distribution main can supply water that meets EPA drinking water standards.

“The safety, health and well-being of our service members, civilians, contractors, their families and our communities here in Oahu is of the utmost importance to me,” Del Toro said. “This is not acceptable and the Department of the Navy will take every action to identify and remedy this issue. We will continue to coordinate with federal, state and local entities to restore safe drinking water to the community.”

Third party consultants will assist the Navy in assessing the operations and system integrity at Red Hill and identify possible operational and design deficiencies to create a recommended work plan.

If you are affected, please call the INFOCELL at the Emergency Operations Center at (808) 448-2570 and (808) 448-3262, (808) 448-2557, (808) 448-2583, and (808) 449-1979.

For more information and updates, visit https://www.navy.mil/jointbasewater/