HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to the ongoing concerns of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in large public gatherings, the organizers of the Noodle Fest at Victoria Ward Park are postponing the event until the summer.

The festival, which is Hawaii’s largest event dedicated to noodles, cites the growing health concerns of COVID-19 as the reason to postpone the event, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 28.

In 2019, more than 16,500 people attended the festival.