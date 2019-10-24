3rd annual Kailua Hallopalooza offers a great day for the entire family

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Halloween fun is coming to Kailua Town this Saturday, October 26 when Alexander & Baldwin presents “Kailua Hallopalooza” with the theme Candy Carnival.

Its free, family-friendly event taking place from 5-7pm in the Kailua Parking Garage behind Longs.

There will be a host of free activities for kids, including a costume parade, candy-collection from decorated trunk-or-treat vehicles, inflatable games hosted by Kama’aina Kids, and picking out a mini pumpkin from the pumpkin patch while supplies last.

Dog owners can enter their furry friends in the dog costume contest, and everyone can enter the #KailuaHallopalooza Instagram contest for a chance to win great prizes from @KailuaTownHI.

There will be giveaways and dancing, too, with Krater DJ Mandy Suganuma at the controls.

Parking will be available at any of A&B’s retail locations in Kailua Town.

For more information, including dog contest rules, visit www.kailuatownhi.com.