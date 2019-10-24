3rd annual Kailua Hallopalooza offers a great day for the entire family

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Halloween fun is coming to Kailua Town this Saturday, October 26 when Alexander & Baldwin presents “Kailua Hallopalooza” with the theme Candy Carnival.

Its free, family-friendly event taking place from 5-7pm in the Kailua Parking Garage behind Longs.

There will be a host of free activities for kids, including a costume parade, candy-collection from decorated trunk-or-treat vehicles, inflatable games hosted by Kama’aina Kids, and picking out a mini pumpkin from the pumpkin patch while supplies last.

Dog owners can enter their furry friends in the dog costume contest, and everyone can enter the #KailuaHallopalooza Instagram contest for a chance to win great prizes from @KailuaTownHI.

There will be giveaways and dancing, too, with Krater DJ Mandy Suganuma at the controls.

Parking will be available at any of A&B’s retail locations in Kailua Town.

For more information, including dog contest rules, visit www.kailuatownhi.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story