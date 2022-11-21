Carpenter pre-apprenticeship trainings are available through the Hana Career Pathways. (Photo/University of Hawai’i)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawai’i has announced that its community college’s Hana Career Pathways program is now accepting applications for its 2023 school year.

The program has $3 million to help cover costs of training courses and apprenticeship programs.

UH’s community college offerings include short-term training courses to provide pathways into industries that proved resilient against the pandemic lockdown and the subsequent unemployment that followed for many.

“We were able to successfully hire seven Hana Career Pathways program participants in several departments to fulfill our staffing challenges,” said Donna Primiano-Holton, Kuakini Medical Center assistant vice president, nursing services. “The Hana Career Pathways participants are very professional and eager to work.”

HCP offers a fairly wide variety of opportunities for those who want to change their career or want to upgrade within their chosen career path. A few of the courses offered include certified nurse aide in the healthcare sector and IT certifications including A+, Security+ and Amazon Web Services as well as courses to move into solar safety, carpenter pre-apprenticeship and arborist certification in the skilled trades.

“I joined the training program because I wanted a career change. My goal was to secure a position in healthcare and the course helped achieve that,” said Micah Ellah Rose Eugenio, a student in the medical receptionist and patient services representative course at Leeward Community College.

“The instructor worked with my class to improve our resumes and to prepare us for interviews. While I had some prior experience from working at a doctor’s office, completing the course gave me the confidence I needed for the position,” added Eugenio.

Technology trainings are available through the Hana Career Pathways. (Photo/University of Hawai’i)

For most eligible participants in the HCP, the program is free as 100 percent tuition subsidies cover the costs of training. The colleges do not simply train and release. The HCP program offers college and career counseling, referrals to community partners and other financial assistance as needed.

“[HCP student] are valuable resources who enhance the services we provide to the community. We look forward to continuing to recruit participants from this program. It’s a win-win opportunity for students and for local employers,” Primiano-Holton said.

According to UH, “financial support for the Hana Career Pathways was provided by the U.S. Department of Education federal grant #V425G200038, Reimagining Workforce Preparation: Hana Career Pathways.”