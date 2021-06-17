39-year-old woman arrested in Iwilei after police discover 16 gambling machines

Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 39-year-old woman was arrested after sixteen gambling machines, along with cash, were found in a supposed illegal game room in the Iwilei area Wednesday night.

According to Honolulu police, the woman was arrested on suspicion of promoting and possessing gambling devices. The District 5 Crime Reduction Unit, along with the assistance of the Narcotics/Vice Division and Specialized Services Division, presented a search warrant prior to the arrest.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at (808) 723-3933.

