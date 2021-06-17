39-year-old man in serious condition following apparent shooting in Waikiki

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Jason

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 39-year-old man was treated and taken to the hospital in serious condition after apparently being hit on the head with a pistol several times and suffering gunshot wounds to his right leg, according to Emergency Medical Services.

The incident happened at around 11 p.m. in front of 240 Liliuokalani Street. Paramedics arrived on scene and immediately began treating the man.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Around the same time, another EMS crew responded to reports of a stabbing on Kanoa and Banyan Streets in Kalihi. When the first responders arrived, they found two men, a 25 and 45 year old, with multiple stab wounds. It is unclear if the two incidents are related.

Details are limited at this time, but a police investigation is ongoing. A suspect in both incidents has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories